Wrestlers look to profit from Russian absence at European Championships

More than 400 wrestlers are set to compete in this year’s European Championships but there will be no Russian presence in Hungarian capital Budapest, opening the door for other nations to enter the winners circle.

Russia has established itself as the top country in European wrestling over the years, emphasising that dominance with 22 medals across all three disciplines at last year’s edition.

The Russian team topped the standings in freestyle, Greco-Roman and women's wrestling in 2021, but their athletes will be unable to defend their titles in Budapest after Russia and Belarus were both banned from competition by United World Wrestling over the two countries’ involvement in the war on Ukraine.

Turkey came second in the medal table in 2021, winning three titles and all three of those gold medallists will be in Budapest.

Riza Kayaalp, a three-time Olympic medallist, will be seeking his 11th European crown as he competes in the Greco-Roman under-130 kilograms category.

Eight-time European champion Taha Akgül will also be aiming to retain his men’s freestyle under-57kg title.

Iryna Koliadenko will be aiming to defend her women's under-62kg title in Budapest ©Getty Images

But the Rio 2016 gold medallist is expected to face a strong challenge from Geno Petriashvili of Georgia.

Petriashvili bagged European bronze last time out but tasted success in 2016 and 2020 and has three world crowns to his name.

Turkey’s hopes will also rest on Süleyman Atlı who clinched gold at the European Championships in 2019 and 2021.

Freestyle wrestlers Ismail Musukaev and Vladislav Baitsaev will be hoping to deliver success for the hosts as they form part of Hungary’s squad.

Ukraine’s contingent features a strong women’s team led by two-time European medallist Alina Hrushyna-Akobiia and reigning under-62kg champion Iryna Koliadenko.

Competition is due to start tomorrow and run until Sunday (April 3).