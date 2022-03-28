The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has paid tribute to the women’s world number one tennis player Ashleigh Barty in recognition of her achievements after she announced her retirement from the sport.

Barty was part of a record-high 16 Indigenous Australian Olympians in the Tokyo 2020 squad, where she made her Olympic debut, winning bronze in the mixed doubles.

The triple Grand Slam champion was "really happy" with her career trajectory but said the time had come to "step away and chase other dreams and put the rackets down".

Barty's peers have used their social media to acknowledge her phenomenal career path.





Chef de Mission for the Australian Olympic team in Tokyo Ian Chesterman emphasised that Barty has been a great influence for all Australians.

"Ash's astonishing performances on the court and generosity, empathy and humility off the court have inspired millions of Australians," he said.

"Ash continued the proud tradition of Indigenous Australian Olympians, as one of a record 16 Indigenous athletes in the Tokyo team.

"Winning a bronze medal in the mixed doubles in her Olympic debut, Ash demonstrated her trademark spirit.

"You could see first-hand the strength and magnetism of Ash's personality, there was always a buzz when Ash was in the Village.

"Athletes were both drawn to and motivated by Ash, she has an aura about her.

"I wish Ash all the best in her future endeavours, she has already shown she is a champion and I'm sure she will apply the same passion and attitude to whatever path she chooses."

Barty retired from the sport with three Grand Slam singles titles - the 2019 French Open, Wimbledon 2021 and this year’s Australian Open.

She also won the 2018 US Open doubles title alongside CoCo Vandeweghe.