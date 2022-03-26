Uno is number one in men's singles at World Figure Skating Championships

Japan's Shoma Uno claimed his first world senior title on the penultimate day of the International Skating Union World Figure Skating Championships after topping the standings in the short programme and free skating sections at the Sud de France Arena in Montpelier.

Uno, who won Olympic silver at Pyeongchang 2018 and bronze at Beijing 2022, was able to reverse the order with compatriot Yuma Kagiyama, who finished in front of him at the Games last month.

With a score of 109.63 points, Uno added 202.85 for a total of 312.48 - after performing to Bolero by Maurice Ravel.

Olympic silver medallist Kagiyama was close to his team-mate after the short programme, but was not able to overtake Uno in the free skating, with a score of 191.91 for a total of 297.60.

American Vincent Zhou claimed the bronze medal, bouncing back from disappointment at Beijing 2022, which led to him missing the men's singles after testing positive for COVID-19.

He replicated his performance at the 2019 World Championships by finishing third with a free skating score of 181.54 for a total of 277.38.

Zhou was sixth after the short programme, but was able to take over Japan's Kazuki Tomono, Italian Daniel Grassl and compatriot Ilia Malinin.

Georgia's Morisi Kvitelashvili was fourth on 272.03 and American Camden Pulkinen completed the top five with 271.69 in front of Tomono and Grassl.

Olympic champion Nathan Chen of the United States announced previously that he would not be competing at the World Championships.

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron claimed the rhythm dance title today in France ©Getty Images

Home favourites and Olympic champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France claimed the rhythm dance gold medal, winning the free dance with a score of 137.09 for a total of 229.82.

Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue kept them honest with a free dance mark of 132.67, combining with 222.39.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates claimed the bronze with a combined score of 216.83, in front of Charlène Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy who totalled 209.92.

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Canada were fifth with 202.70.

Papadakis and Cizeron won their fifth world title, adding to their five European golds.