More than 300 players set to participate in European Individual Chess Championship

The European Individual Chess Championship, doubling up as a qualifier for the International Chess Federation (FIDE) 2023 World Cup, is scheduled to begin in Terme Catez, Slovenia tomorrow.

The competition is due to be held over 11 rounds, played on consecutive days.

The Swiss system, a non-elimination format with a fixed number of rounds, is being used, while time control will also be in place, with competitors allowed 90 minutes for 40 moves, plus another 30 minutes for the rest of the game, and 30 seconds permitted per move.

Prize money of €100,000 ($109,000/£83,000) is up for grabs, with €20,000 ($21,960/£16,650) available for the winner.

According to FIDE regulations, 20 players will qualify for next year’s World Cup, with the event open to all players representing federations that are members of the European Chess Union (ECU).

Earlier this month the ECU suspended the memberships of the Russian and Belarus Chess Federations, in response to the war in Ukraine and following recommendations from the International Olympic Committee.

Following the ECU decision, players from Russia and Belarus withdrew from the Championship.

European Individual Chess Championship 2022 opens today and takes place from 26 March – 6 April in Terme Catez, Slovenia.

325 players with more than 100 GMs will fight for the prize fund of 100.000EUR. R1 starts tomorrow from 15:00 CET.

In total 320 players from 40 European Federations are registered, including 114 Grandmasters, 53 International Masters, 3 Women Grandmasters, 12 Women International Masters and a total of 257 titled players.

The highest ranked player in the field is David Navara of the Czech Republic with a rating of 2700, a ten-time national champion.

The second highest rated player in the field is Anton Korobov of Ukraine, with a rating of 2695, a four-time national champion.

Ranked third in the field is David Anton Guijarro of Spain, with a rating of 2694, who was awarded the title of Grandmaster by FIDE at the age of 18.

Two players are jointly ranked fourth - Ivan Saric of Croatia and Andrei Volotikin of Ukraine, both with ratings of 2687.