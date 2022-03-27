The International Taekwon-Do Federation (ITF) staged its latest Executive Board meeting at the headquarters of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne.

ITF President Paul Weiler led the delegation that included vice-president Clint Norman, secretary general Tadeusz Loboda, treasurer Leo Oros Duek and general counsel Efraim Barak to the Swiss city.

During the two-day meeting, the ITF said it discussed the "process of transferring activities" to Lausanne, also known as the Olympic City - the home of the International Olympic Committee.

The ITF said the Executive Board made the visit following an invitation from CAS director general Matthieu Reeb.

Antonio de Quesada, head of arbitration at CAS, hosted the ITF delegation and presented the new premises where the body that looks to resolve disputes in sport is expected to move into within the next two weeks.

CAS director general Matthieu Reeb, left, invited ITF President Paul Weiler to the body's headquarters ©ITF

The visit also coincided with the 56th anniversary of the ITF which was established on March 22 in 1966.

"For us it was very important to visit the CAS not only because of its paramount importance in sport worldwide, but also since the ITF, under our statutes, and although not being recognised as an Olympic sport, subordinated ourselves to the jurisdiction of CAS as the supreme appellate court once the internal proceedings are exhausted," Weiler told insidethegames.

"This is of course in addition to the ITF subordinance to CAS being a World Anti-Doping Agency compliant international sport federation."