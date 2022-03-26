The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) has announced a new partnership with Discovery Sports for over the next three years, covering the broadcast of the IFSC World Cup and World Championship events.

These will be available on discovery+, Eurosport and the Eurosport App.

This partnership will continue through to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which is set to be the second edition with sport climbing on the programme, after the sport debuted at Tokyo 2020.

"More than anything, our agreement with Discovery will raise the profile of our sport and our athletes, which should result in greater sponsorship opportunities for all climbers around the world," said IFSC President Marco Scolaris.

"We are confident that partnering with Discovery will help solidify our position as one of the fastest-growing Olympic sports and, thanks to the greater exposure, will lead more and more people to become interested in not only watching Climbing, but also trying it out."

The 2022 IFSC World Cup Series is scheduled to start with the IFSC Boulder World Cup in Meiringen in Switzerland from April 8 to 10.

A delayed free streaming of the events is still to feature on the Olympic Channel, 24 hours after the end of each live round.

Seoul is to hold the first boulder event of the IFSC World Cup season ©Getty Images

Seoul is set to host the first speed event of the World Cup season from May 6 to 8 alongside boulder competition.

The Austrian city of Innsbruck is set to hold the first lead event from June 22 to 25.

Salt Lake City, Brixen, Villars, Chamonix, Briançon, Koper, Jakarta, Wujiang and Chongqing are scheduled to hold IFSC World Cup events this year too.

Japan is scheduled to hold a boulder event to round off the season in October, with the location still to be decided.