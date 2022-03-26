Ukrainian refugee Valentyna Veretska has won the Jerusalem Marathon, despite not training for almost one month after fleeing her home country.

Veretska and her 11-year-old daughter fled to Kraków in Poland following the invasion of Ukraine, which has led to Russia as well as its ally Belarus largely being frozen out of the international sporting world.

Her husband is still in Ukraine fighting for the defence of the country in its military.

The athlete placed third in the Riyadh Half Marathon in Saudi Arabia earlier this month, and received an invite from organisers of the Jerusalem Marathon.

She raced to victory in 2 hours 45 min 54 sec in the women's competition, which was comfortably clear of second-placed Antonina Reznikov of Israel, who finished in 3:02:12.

After her triumph, Veretska offered a message which called for peace.

"When we reached the border it was very cold and there were maybe one million people there," she said, as reported by Athletics Weekly.

"All ages.

"Women and children, cold and frightened.

"We spent the night at the border, it was so cold, maybe minus five [degrees Celsius].

"Some people didn’t wake up.

"I have not trained for almost a month but when I saw the marathon in Jerusalem I thought I need to run.

"I need to show the world that peace and love is the most important thing.

"I hope this can show the world that we can participate together not just in running but in life.

"I hope for peace in my country very soon."

Israeli home favourite Agadi Guadi won the men's race at the Jerusalem Marathon in 2:37:17.

His compatriot Fanta Gizachew was 5:04 further back in second.

This was the 15th edition of the marathon, with the race postponed in the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.