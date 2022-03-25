Cape Town in South Africa has been selected to stage this year’s International Equestrian Federation (FEI) General Assembly which is set to be held in a hybrid format.

The meeting is scheduled to take place both online and in-person from November 9 to 13 and includes the Presidential elections.

The FEI Board held its monthly teleconference on Tuesday (March 22) where members agreed that the Cape Town International Convention Centre would play host to the organisation’s next General Assembly.

It will be the first time in two decades that the meeting has been staged in Africa with Moroccan capital Rabat the only African city to previously play host when it did so in 2002.

FEI secretary general Sabrina Ibáñez claims Africa has "huge potential" for the development of equestrian.

"We are delighted to be going to Africa for this year’s General Assembly," said Ibáñez.

"The South African Equestrian Federation had generously invited us in 2020 but the event had to be cancelled twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Africa is a vibrant continent with a huge potential for equestrian sport.

"The countries of the region have been involved in many FEI Solidarity projects and it is a fantastic opportunity for our community to gather in South Africa and learn more of their progress over the years."

Victoria Scott-Legendre represents South Africa at last year's Olympic Games in Tokyo as the FEI looks to grow equestrian in Africa ©Getty Images

FEI President Ingmar De Vos is eligible to stand for his third and final term at the head of the worldwide governing body.

The Belgian, a member of the International Olympic Committee since 2017, was first elected as FEI President in December 2014 before securing another four-year term in November 2018.

Under FEI rules, individuals are permitted to hold the Presidency for three consecutive terms up to a maximum of 12 years.

The deadline for those interested in standing for FEI Presidency to submit their candidature is May 1.

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact travel, Ibáñez said the General Assembly would be available for members to access remotely.

"The online and in-person hybrid General Assembly format we used last year in Antwerp [in Belgium] permitted wide participation, especially for the National Federation representatives who were unable to travel," said Ibáñez.

"It was a successful formula, which we will put in place again this year. I know South Africa will be an excellent host and we look forward to reuniting with the worldwide equestrian family in Cape Town in November."

South African Equestrian Federation President Ian Sanne added: "We are very excited to play host to the FEI General Assembly 2022 and to showcase the achievements of our country and our continent.

"We have waited patiently for this opportunity, and we are determined to provide the very best backdrop for the important decisions that will be made.

"Cape Town is a vibrant city, and we are already working hard and are excitedly planning for a week of hard work and unforgettable African celebration."