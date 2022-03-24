Chiesa in Valmalenco is set to hold this year's International Ski Federation Freestyle Ski Junior World Championships.

Competitions in moguls, dual moguls and aerials are due to be staged in the Italian resort from tomorrow until Monday (March 28).

It will be the second part of the Freestyle Junior World Championships after Leysin in Switzerland held halfpipe, big air and slopestyle events earlier this month.

Action is scheduled to start tomorrow with men’s and women’s moguls competitions taking centre stage.

Athletes will go toe-to-toe for dual mogul medals in the Italian resort of Chiesa in Valmalenco ©Getty Images

Men’s and women’s aerials contests are expected to take place on Saturday (March 26), followed by the aerials team and dual moguls team events on Sunday (March 27).

The final day of the tournament on Monday (March 28) is set to see athletes compete for medals in men’s and women’s dual moguls.

Chiesa in Valmalenco has held the Freestyle Junior World Championships on more occasions than any other venue as it prepares to stage the event for seventh time.

It hosted the tournament every year from 2012 to 2015 as well as in 2017 and 2019.