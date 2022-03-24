The Hong Kong Paralympic Committee and Sports Association for the Physically Disabled is set to be separated into two independent entities after 50 years as one body.

The organisations have taken up the dual role of a National Paralympic Committee while supporting the development of Para sports for people with disabilities in Hong Kong since their establishment in 1972.

It has now been agreed that they will run separately as the Hong Kong Paralympic Committee (HKPC) and the Hong Kong Sports Association for the Physically Disabled (HKSAPD) from April 1.

A new logo is also set to be adopted with the HKSAPD given the sole responsibility of developing and promoting the 11 Para sports and nurture athletes to enhance their competitiveness and achieve sporting excellence.

HKSAPD chairman Dr Leung Lai Yin agreed that the segregation was the right way to go for the Para sports development in Hong Kong.

"We will continue to work closely with the Government, National Sports Associations as well as stakeholders to develop various Para sports and grow local Para athletes, coaches and technical officials," said Leung.

"The association will certainly join hands with the HKPC to drive the local Paralympic Movement."

Man Kai Chu won one of Hong Kong's five medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics with badminton silver ©Getty Images

The HKPC has vowed to promote the Paralympic Movement in Hong Kong while running the country’s National Paralympic Committee.

"The segregation marks a key milestone in the development of the SAR’s Paralympic Movement," said HKPC President Fung Ma Kit Han.

"In the true spirit of Paralympism, HKPC and HKSAPD will work together to promote Para sports on all fronts.

"By garnering public support and due recognition for our athletes, we look forward to the making of an all-inclusive society."

Hong Kong has participated at every Summer Paralympic Games since making its debut at Heidelberg 1972.

The Asian nation achieved two silvers and three bronzes at Tokyo 2020, boosting its overall medal tally to 131.