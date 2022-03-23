Valieva to make return at all-Russian ice skating event in Saransk

Russian teenage figure skater Kamila Valieva is set to return to competition for the first time since her controversial participation at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, with her doping case still ongoing.

The 15-year-old has been included among the participants for the Channel One Cup event in Saransk.

The competition will only feature Russian figure skaters and has been organised to clash with the International Skating Union (ISU) World Championships.

Russian skaters are banned from the World Championships, with the ISU having followed International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommendations to exclude athletes from the nation in response to the war in Ukraine.

Valieva will feature in the team event, her first competition since finishing fourth in the women’s singles event at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The world-record holder had been favourite to win gold in the event and led after the short programme, but a series of falls led to her finishing fourth.

Valieva had been cleared to compete in the women's singles event at Beijing 2022 by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The CAS opted against re-imposing a provisional suspension for a failed drug test.

Valieva's team has claimed her positive drugs test was caused by contamination from her grandfather's angina medication.

The sample in question was provided on December 25 and contained the banned substance trimetazidine.

The positive test was only reported by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)-accredited laboratory in Stockholm on February 8, after the conclusion of the team event.

Valieva had helped the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) win gold in the team event, with her ongoing doping case leaving an asterisk over the result.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) have six months from the time they were informed of the positive test to investigate it and reach a decision, which could see a decision delayed until August.

The United States would be upgraded to gold should Valieva be found guilty of an offence, with Japan and Canada potentially in line for silver and bronze medals.

Kamila Valieva will compete for the first time since her controversial participation at Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

Since returning home from Beijing, Valieva was awarded the Order of Russia by President Vladimir Putin.

Valieva was last week presented with the Order of Friendship in Kazan, the city where she was born.

Valieva, who turns 16 on April 26, will be one of the ROC team members competing at the Channel One Cup.

Anna Shcherbakova, who won the women’s singles event at Beijing 2022 after Valieva faltered, will participate.

She has been named one of two team captains for the event, with Mark Kondratiuk the second.

Olympic silver medallist Alexandra Trusova has withdrawn from the event.

Trusova was seen in tears after the women’s singles event at Beijing 2022, and was heard telling her coaches that she would refuse to attend the medal ceremony and may never skate again.

Shcherbakova, Trusova and Valieva are all coached by Eteri Tutberidze, whose methods have been questioned.

Tutberidze was criticised for the scenes following the competition, which even sparked a rare rebuke from International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach.

She faces an investigation due to being part of Valieva’s entourage.

The Channel One Cup event is due to begin on Friday (March 25), with the three-day event seeing singles, pairs and ice dance skating as part of an overall team competition.