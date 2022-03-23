The Australian city of Townsville is set to hold the 2024 World Triathlon Multisport Championships, two years later than initially expected after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2022 competition to be moved.

Romania and Slovakia are scheduled to host the 2022 Championships in a split format in Targu Mures and Bratislava, before the competition returns to its usual 10-day event in 2023 in Ibiza and 2024 in Townsville.

The Multisport Championships cover duathlon, long distance triathlon, long distance aquabike, aquathlon, cross triathlon and cross duathlon races.

World Triathlon President Marisol Casado expressed her delight for the event going to the city.

"We are absolutely delighted to return to Queensland after such a long time without events in Australia, this time for one of our flagship events - the Multisport World Championships in Townsville," said Casado.

"Over the last years, Australia has become synonymous of triathlon on its multiple variations, and has proved to be a magnificent host for the triathlon family, playing host to some truly memorable performances and great champions, staging races the results of which have helped shape the path of entire seasons.

"Being able to hold these important races in one fantastic location and all under the banner of one festival has proved to be hugely beneficial for athletes, spectators and media alike, allowing the global World Triathlon family the opportunity to gather together for a true celebration of the sport, and we are extremely excited to head to Townsville in 2024."

The Multisport Championships cover several different disciplines associated with triathlon ©Getty Images

Official dates for the competition have not been released yet.

The World Triathlon Multisport Championships made its debut in 2017 in Penticton in Canada and returned in Fyn in Denmark in 2018.

Pontevedra in Spain held the 2019 competition, before COVID-19 cancelled the 2020 edition.

Almere, El Anillo and Aviles all held the Championships in 2021 in a split format.