The National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) and the Commonwealth Games Association of Zambia (CGAZ) have held a joint induction and orientation session for its new members at the Olympic Youth Development Centre (OYDC) Zambia - Sports Development Centre.

It included NOCZ Board, OYDC Zambia Board and Commission members.

This was led by NOCZ President Alfred Foloko with Board representatives also in attendance.

Foloko said the participation in the workshop shows responsibility and leadership by looking to learn more about the NOCZ's strategic plan.

"This induction is a vital tool as it is key to achieving the NOCZ 2022-2025 strategic plan objectives, therefore, in all the discussions and deliberations we are going to have, we should be very clear about our mission and our responsibility to stress the importance of good governance in sport and to disseminate and promote our values," said Foloko in his speech.

OYDC Zambia's Board is to have boxing and rugby representatives on it ©Getty Images

He also re-appointed Simangolwa Shakalima as Board chairperson of the OYDC Zambia - Sports Development Centre Board of Trustees.

Dan Chiteule from the Zambia Boxing Federation and Clement Sinkamba of the Zambia Rugby Union were added to the OYDC Zambia Board as National Federation representatives.

The structure of NOCZ Commissions up until 2025 are set to be announced shortly.