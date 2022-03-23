The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) has launched its "Road to the Asian Games" programme in partnership with cinema chain INOX Leisure prior to Hangzhou 2022.

The Mumbai-based company will help ESFI train the Indian team for the Games as well as promote esports across the country to create an excitement for the sport as it makes its debut as a medal event.

The initiative will last until April 10 which marks the end of the qualifying stage for several of the esports titles.

"With the introduction of esports as a medal event in the 2022 Asian Games and demonstrative event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in the latter half of the year, it is overwhelming to see how corporates are now coming forward and supporting esports, which was a rarity until a few years back," said Indian esports athlete Tirth Mehta during an event announcing the partnership.

"As a player, such backing gives us a sense of assurance that the ecosystem will continue strengthening.

"I believe every sport needs to have good training facilities, awareness, popularity, and support to make it prosper, and ESFI’s partnership with INOX is a progressive step towards a brighter future and such backing gives us an assurance that our esports community is in safe hands.

"I am also confident that such partnerships will happen in the future too.

"I hope this partnership will inspire many esports athletes who have been working hard to represent India and win medals for the country."

It is a proud moment to witness this unique partnership between @esfindia and @inoxmovies to bring about a change in esports and prepare the contestants for the Asian Games. It is time to #GameOnIndia 🎮🇮🇳 https://t.co/mrkDCaRWPT pic.twitter.com/pkCOrMqNqv — Siddharth Jain (@JainSiddharth_) March 1, 2022

The online training will be provided by coaches from the International Esports Federation and Asian Electronic Sports Federation.

INOX Leisure has been supporting Indian sport for many years, namely through its long-standing partnership with the Indian Olympic Association.

It now aims to bring esports to the mainstream and to use its cinemas as venues for tournaments, streaming of live competitions, provide training opportunities and offer a talent scouting platform for future global events.

"We are thrilled to bring the action of esports to the cinemas of INOX in collaboration with ESFI who has been working relentlessly to grow Indian esports and together make it a mainstream sporting activity in India," said INOX Leisure chief executive Alok Tandon.

"Our cinemas are present at highly urbane and youth-centric locations servicing the entertainment needs of a predominantly young population in an unmatched ambience equipped with advanced cinema technology.

"We believe, this advantage, coupled with all our marketing capabilities, will help us popularise esports at a much faster pace in our country.

"With esports gaining global significance, there cannot be a better time for us to fulfil this responsibility."