Women’s world number one Barty announces retirement from tennis to "chase other dreams"

The women’s world number one ranked tennis player Ashleigh Barty has announced her retirement from the sport at the age of 25.

The Australian announced the news in an interview with former doubles partner Casey Dellacqua, saying she was "really happy" with her career but the time had come to "step away and chase other dreams and put the rackets down."

Barty retires from the sport with three Grand Slam singles titles - the 2019 French Open, Wimbledon 2021 and this year’s Australian Open.

On the doubles front, she won the 2018 US Open title as well as bronze in the mixed doubles at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics alongside compatriot John Peers.

Barty has been the world’s top ranked singles player for 114 consecutive weeks, with her current reign the fourth longest in Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Tour history.

Speaking about her decision to retire Barty said: "I don’t have the physical drive, the emotional want and everything it takes to challenge yourself at the very top of the level any more. I am spent.

"I know how much work it takes to bring the best out of yourself.

"I’ve said it to my team multiple times - ‘I just don’t have that in me anymore.’

"I’ve given absolutely everything I have to this beautiful sport of tennis, and I’m really happy with that.

"I’m so grateful to everything that tennis has given me.

"It’s given me all of my dreams, plus more, but I know that the time is right now for me to step away and chase other dreams and to, yeah, put the rackets down."

Britain's Heather Watson triumphed in the longest match of the day on day one of the WTA Miami Open, needing just under three and a half hours to beat Arantxa Rus ©Getty Images

Barty has stepped away from tennis before, taking a break from the sport after the 2014 US Open.

During this time she played cricket, signing for Brisbane Heat during the first season of the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia, before returning to tennis in February 2016.

Paying tribute WTA chairman and chief executive Steve Simon said: "With her accomplishments at the Grand Slams, WTA Finals and reaching the pinnacle ranking of number one in the world, she has clearly established herself as one the great champions of the WTA.

"We wish Ash only the very best and know that she will continue to be a tremendous ambassador for the sport of tennis as she embarks on this new chapter of her life. We will miss her."

Barty is missing the WTA 1000 and Association of Tennis Professionals Masters 1000 Miami Open in Florida, which saw the start of women’s main draw action yesterday.

The longest match on the opening day saw Britain’s Heather Watson overcome Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands 6-7, 7-5, 6-4 in a contest that lasted just under three and a half hours.

It was a day of come from behind victories with Shelby Rogers defeating Amanda Anisimova 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 in an all-American affair.

Other three-set matches included Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva beating Germany’s Nastasja Schunk 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 and Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk overcoming Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Women’s singles first round matches are scheduled to continue today at the Hard Rock Stadium, while men’s first round action is due to get underway.