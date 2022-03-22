Segu stars as Spain take dramatic win over Germany in FIH Pro League

A late Marta Segu equaliser gave Spain the platform to take a 3-0 shoot-out victory over Germany in the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Women's Pro League after the match ended 2-2 in regulation.

Sonja Zimmermann thought she had won the game for the hosts in Düsseldorf with a 56th minute strike to make it 2-1.

It was a superb effort from the German captain as she went on a mazy run, taking the ball all the way around the Spanish defensive circle before slotting it home.

However, eventual player of the match and substitute Segu scored an equally sensational goal to force the game to penalties where Spain were clinical.

It was over in a flash as the Spaniards scored their first three attempts while Germany did the opposite and could not find a way past Melanie Garcia.

"We are very happy with today's result," said Segu.

"We played okay but tomorrow we will play more aggressively.

"It is a great opportunity to get things right in tomorrow's match."

Germany edged the first quarter and were eventually rewarded, one minute before the break, as Pia Maertens scrambled it home to capitalise on her side enjoying 57 per cent of the possession and three circle entries to one.

The goal came from strong stick work at the top of the circle by Anne Schröder, who pick out Sophia Schwabe who, in turn, flicked the ball goalward for Maertens to bundle in.

Spain's equaliser came from the quick thinking of Laura Barrios, who was the only player who didn't stop moving when umpire Celine Martin-Schmets signalled advantage.

Barrios smashed the ball past a flat-footed Noelle Rother in the German goal.

A cagey third quarter was then played before the game exploded into life in the closing stages.

The result means Spain are now fifth in the league, with Germany one place behind and still winless after five matches.

The two teams meet again tomorrow at the Deutscher Sportklub.