The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Executive Board has unanimously passed resolutions to suspend its Ethics Commission.

In the IFSC’s view, this is with the aim of reforming it so that the Ethics Commission complies to the sporting organisation’s statutes, rules, and regulations.

According to the IFSC, a dispute was started by Marc Le Menestrel, the chair of the Ethics Commission that led to the suspensions.

This decision was made official at the 18th General Assembly.

"The Executive Board charged the Ethics Commission with overstepping its remit and interfering in the Federation’s governance and ordinary course of business," the IFSC said in a statement.

"The Ethics Commission has been ruled to be in violation of the statutes by directly communicating to National Federations with information that is considered false and unfounded on the eve of the General Assembly.

"As a result, the current Ethics Commission and all its members will be suspended, there will be a complete reform of the Commission, including its regulations and composition, and a new Commission will be appointed as soon as circumstances allow.

"The reform process will be conducted by independent experts and experienced members of National Federations."

The General Assembly decided to postpone the revision of the IFSC statutes to its 19th meeting in Singapore next year.

The IFSC produced a photobook in memory of sport climbing's debut at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

The dates for the event are yet to be confirmed.

Other events at the gathering included the IFSC providing 500 copies of an Olympic photobook to its delegates.

This was to celebrate sport climbing’s Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

The book is divided into three sections: the lead-up to the Olympic Games, the four days of competition and quotes from climbing stakeholders, such as those representing the IFSC National Federations.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach addressed the General Assembly which consisted of fifty-four delegates from 40 countries.

"You have every reason to be proud," he said.

"Because this General Assembly is truly special for the climbing community.

"It is your first General Assembly since sport climbing made its Olympic debut at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, so please accept my heartfelt congratulations on this milestone.

He continued: "The performance of your athletes in Tokyo celebrated your sport and your community at its best.

"A real display of excellence in sport, a youthful energy, but also inspiring moments of respect and sportsmanship that touched the hearts of so many people around the globe."