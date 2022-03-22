World Para Snow Sports has expressed its condolences to the family of World Para Nordic Skiing head of competition Tor Undheim following his death earlier this month.

The Norwegian served as a member of the World Para Nordic Skiing Sport Technical Committee (STC) since 2007 and was an instrumental figure in securing new World Cup hosts.

"Tor has been the overseer and keeper of our race results, points system and factor calculations, a true mathematician who could see through the data to interpret the patterns and truths," Len Apedaile, World Para Snow Sports head of technical control and officiating, said.

"Like all Norwegians he was dedicated to the sport of cross-country skiing and especially to Para Nordic skiing during these last 15 years serving the Sport Technical Committees.

"We will miss him and he leaves a big hole in our STC."

Tor Undheim's last involvement with Para Nordic skiing came at the World Cup Finals in Östersund in January ©Getty Images

Undheim was last involved in the sport at the Lillehammer 2021 World Para Snow Championships in Norway and World Cup Finals in Östersund in Sweden, both in January.

He planned to attend the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing before retiring but was unable to travel due to illness.

Undheim died on March 10 in Norway.

"We are honoured to have worked with Tor Undheim during all these years," said Elke Gundermann, World Para Snow Sports manager.

"His influence in the development of our sport and competitions over the last years is a true legacy."