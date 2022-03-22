Australia's head coach Graham Arnold has been fined AUD$25,000 (£14,000/$18,500/€17,000) after defying New South Wales Health COVID-19 self-isolation protocols having been placed there before being able to continue preparations for his country's FIFA World Cup qualifying matches in Sydney this week.

Football Australia acknowledged reports that Arnold has breached the rules by taking a walk along Narrabeen Beach having tested positive last Thursday (March 17) as the Socceroos gathered to get ready for their match against Japan at Stadium Australia on Thursday (March 24).

The 58-year-old has acknowledged his error and expressed remorse.

"I sincerely apologise for my error of judgement on Sunday," Arnold, appointed Australia's manager in 2018, said.

"I accept that I should not have left my home as per the New South Wales self-isolation protocols and will remain at my property until my self-isolation window concludes.

"I also accept the sanctions that come because of this error."

Graham Arnold is seeking to guide Australia to its fifth consecutive FIFA World Cup but preparations have been overshadowed after he broke COVID-19 self-isolation rules ©Getty Images

According to Football Australia chief executive James Johnson, the national governing body was disappointed with Arnold’s attitude and imposed a fine which will be donated to the Red Cross Flood Relief Fund.

"Graham has been diligent throughout COVID however on this occasion he has made an error of judgement, which is clearly disappointing," Johnson said.

"We have sought to act as swiftly as possible on this matter today and have imposed a significant fine, which underscores how importantly we value our representatives abiding by Government protocols."

Arnold must conclude his self-isolation period and present an additional negative result to be able to re-join the Socceroos camp for its upcoming matches against Japan before they travel to play Saudi Arabia in Jeddah next Tuesday (March 29).

Australia are trying to qualify for their fifth consecutive FIFA World Cup but are currently third in their group behind Japan and Saudi Arabia.

