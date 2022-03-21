The Bulgarian Football Union (BFS) has said it will not recognise the election of former Premier League star Dimitar Berbatov as the organisation’s President, labelling a Congress held on Friday (March 18) as "a farce."

Borislav Mihaylov was re-elected BFS President in October, after receiving 241 votes in the election, with Berbatov finishing second on 230.

The third candidate, Hristo Portochanov, received eight votes.

The decision was challenged by Berbatov in a Sofia court, with Bulgaria’s joint record goalscorer arguing Mihaylov had fallen short of the 51 per cent of votes required to be named President.

The BFS announced on March 1 that it had cancelled a planned Congress on March 18, citing the registration of decisions taken at the Extraordinary Congress in October remain suspended due to ongoing legal challenges.

The organisation said a Congress would be convened at a later date, while asserting there was an absence of circumstances that justify the early termination of the terms of the BSF President and Executive Committee.

A warning was then issued on March 16 by the BFS, who called on clubs not to "succumb to manipulative suggestions to hold a Congress on March 18."

A Congress reportedly took place on the date, with 76 clubs unanimously voting in favour of electing Berbatov as the new BFS President.

The 76 clubs are considered around 15 per cent of the teams in Bulgaria.

The BFS says it will not recognise the election of Berbatov, with suggestions the organisation will issue a complaint with European football’s governing body UEFA and the worldwide body FIFA.

Borislav Mihaylov was re-elected as BFS President in October, but the decision was challenged in court ©BFS

"The Bulgarian Football Union strongly condemns the farce played today in the centre of the capital of a legal, democratic and European state," a BFS statement read.

"Holding an absolutely unregulated event and declaring it official, at the same time - in front of the indifferent eyes of the state authorities - is an inadmissible manifestation, legitimising anarchism and lawlessness in our country.

"The Bulgarian Football Union once again strongly emphasises that the General Assembly, scheduled for March 18, 2022, has been duly cancelled, and no procedure has been opened for nominating delegates and registering them with the federation - the only statutory procedure for appointing members right to vote.

"The leadership of the Bulgarian Football Union strictly observes the laws of the Republic of Bulgaria, its own statutes and the rules of the world and European federations FIFA and UEFA, which have already been referred to today's tragicomedy - and will defend its rights by all legal means!

"Once again, we call on the clubs-members of the Bulgarian Football Union not to succumb to malicious and selfish attempts to split Bulgarian football.

"We also appeal to the state authorities to take a stand on the gross violation of both the laws and the statutes of the largest sports federation in our country!"

Berbatov, who played for Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Fulham during his career, has promised radical changes.

In October, Berbatov cited a lack of results of the national team, constant scandals and suspicions of corruption among his reasons for standing against the current leadership.

He had also urged change in the wake of black England players being racially abused during their 6-0 Euro 2020 qualifying win in Bulgaria in October 2019.

The match at the Vasil Levski Stadium was halted twice due to racist abuse.

Television footage later depicted a group of Bulgaria fans making monkey noises and also raising Nazi salutes.

Mihaylov had resigned as President following the game, but returned to power in April last year after it emerged his resignation had never been accepted by the BFS Executive Committee.

Mihaylov has been BFS President since 2005.

He had captained the Bulgarian team that finished fourth at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States.