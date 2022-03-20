French captain Antoine Dupont has revea that he could represent his country at its home Olympic Games in the men's rugby sevens tournament at Paris 2024.

Dupont last year won World Rugby's Men's 15s Player of the Year, and helped France's national team to win the Six Nations for the first time in 12 years, with yesterday's 25-13 win over England also clinching a Grand Slam.

The 25-year-old scrumhalf spoke to Paris 2024 Board member Alexandre Mars on the PAUSE podcast, and declared his interest in competing in the sevens discipline at the Games in two years' time, French newspaper L'Équipe reported.

"It's really something that motivates me," he told Mars.

"Just doing the Olympics, it's so incredible, when you're in front of your TV and you see all the events that follow one another, with this patriotic fervour.

"It's so strong."

While Dupont recognises that he would require approval from his club - Top 14 side Toulouse - he made clear that he hopes he will be permitted to play.

"It's not just me who has to agree, they have to agree, my club has to agree too," he said.

"We have to talk about it with everyone at the table, but my will is there, that's for sure."

France's team finished seventh in the rugby sevens at Rio 2016, but failed to qualify for Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Rugby sevens has featured on the Olympic programme since Rio 2016, where France finished seventh after beating Australia 12-10 in a playoff.

France did not qualify for the men's tournament at Tokyo 2020, although its women's side took the silver medal.

A rugby sevens match is 14 minutes long, considerably shorter than the 80-minute contests in the regular 15-a-side format.

Dupont, who has played 40 times for France, acknowledged that the shorter and smaller format would require some adapting to, but is confident he would be able to handle it.

"Afterwards, it's hard, because it's a discipline that remains different from the XV," he said.

"Admittedly, it's the same ball, but it's not the same movements, not the same races, not the same strategies, not the same physical efforts either, so it will take time to adapt, that's for sure.

"But I'm hot, anyway."

Rugby sevens matches at Paris 2024 are set to be held at the Stade de France, which can hold more than 80,000 spectators.