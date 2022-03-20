The Nepal Olympic Committee (NOC) has announced that it will stage its inaugural "NOC Awards" on June 23 to coincide with Olympic Day.

NOC President Jeevan Ram Shrestha led a meeting this week where he unveiled plans to hold the awards that will feature nine different categories.

He also announced the make-up of an independent 12-person Awards Selection Committee, chaired by NOC member Gopal Sundarlal Kakshapati.

Double Asian Games taekwondo bronze medallist Deepak Bista, who carried the Nepal flag at the Opening Ceremony of the 2008 Olympics in Beijing and is a four-time South Asian Games champion, is among the judging panel that includes former athletes, coaches and journalists.

Binaya Raj Pandey, Padam Krishna Shrestha, Gopal Chitrakar, Gopal Basnyat, Mahendra Bista, Debendra Subedi, Kiran Bajracharya, Geeta Shah, Rita Bista and Ashrayata Karki Chaudhary have also been named on the Selection Committee.

The Nepal Olympic Committee staged a meeting to discuss plans for the first-ever NOC Awards ©Nepal NOC

The NOC claimed none of its office bearers and employees had been included on the panel for a "fair evaluation".

Chaturananda Rajvaidya, vice-president and executive director of the NOC, and the organisation’s secretary general Nilendra Raj Shrestha were also present at the meeting.

Nepal has competed in 14 Olympic Games since its debut at Tokyo 1964 but has never won a medal.

The country has appeared at four Winter Olympics, but have not participated in the last Games at Pyeongchang 2018 and Beijing 2022.