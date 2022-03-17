International Committee of the Mediterranean Games (ICMG) President Davide Tizzano has hailed the "significant progress" in preparations for Oran 2022 as organisers marked 100 days to the Games, due to be held from June 25th to July 5.

"We are on the right track to make a very good edition of the Mediterranean Games," Tizzano said.

"I am even more happy after the conclusions of the work meetings that we had with the Local Organizing Committee.

"I am also satisfied with the communion born with our Algerian friends."

Tizzano also paid tribute to the "the commitment of the Algerian public authorities" in the successful preparations for the Games, believing that such a commitment is reflected in the major works carried for "modern and high level infrastructures".

Coordination Commission chairman Bernard Amsalem insisted that the pace of work had "decidedly accelerated".

This has included construction of the village which is said to be ready to accommodate 5000 athletes during the Games.

It was also confirmed that the Closing Ceremony has been moved to July 6th, to avoid a clash with the 60th anniversary celebrations of Algerian independence.

Chess has been confirmed as an exhibition sport.

It is planned that this will be held at the regional library in the former cathedral of Oran over four days from June 29th.

Its inclusion had been proposed by Oran 2022 commissioner Aziz Derouaz.

Meanwhile, United World Wrestling has confirmed that they will include competition in the Mediterranean Games as points-scoring events for their rankings, which will mean competitors in Oran will gain qualification points on the road to Paris 2024.