The first event of the final Biathlon World Cup of the season in Oslo has been delayed by a day due to forecast poor weather at the venue.

The women’s 7.5 kilometres sprint was due to open proceedings today at the Holmenkollen Ski Arena, but with forecasts suggesting a high chance of heavy rain for much of the day, organisers announced a change to the schedule.

The women’s sprint event is now scheduled to take place tomorrow (Friday) at 1.15pm CET, with the men’s 10 kilometres sprint following, but at a slightly later start time than previously planned.

There is no change to the rest of the schedule at this point, with the women’s and men’s pursuit races still due to take place on Saturday (March 19) and the women’s and men’s mass start events scheduled for Sunday (March 20).

Heading into Holmenkollen, Norway’s Marte Olsbu Røiseland leads the sprint World Cup standings with 364 points, followed by Elvira Oeberg of Sweden on 316, with her sister and compatriot Hanna Oeberg of Sweden on 304.

In the overall women’s World Cup standings, the top three is the same with Røiseland on 807, holding an 82 point lead.

In the men’s sprint World Cup standings, Quentin Fillon Maillet of France leads on 348 points.

Sweden’s Sebastian Samuelsson sits second on 292 points, with France’s Emilien Jacquelin in third on 272.

The overall World Cup standings are also led by Fillon Maillet, who has a 245 point advantage over Jacquelin, with Samuelsson in third in these standings, 29 points behind Jacquelin.