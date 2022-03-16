SELL Games in May hailed as "excellent example" of development of university sports

Organisers are ramping up preparations for this year's SELL Student Games in Latvia's capital Riga, with general registration open until the end of the month.

Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania compete in the multi-sport event scheduled for May 20 to 22, with the native names for the four countries handing it the SELL Games title.

General registration closes on March 31, with quantitative registration open until April 10 and the deadline for individual registration being April 29.

The SELL Games are jointly organised by the International University Sports Federation (FISU) and European University Sports Association.

FISU's development and National University Sports Federation (NUSF) relations manager Tarmo Jaakson claimed that the SELL Games exemplify the power of university sports.

"SELL Games are one of the world's oldest regional university sports games [originating in 1923] and an excellent example of cooperation between different countries and towards the development of university sports," Jackson said.

"One of the main principles of the Games is to be open to all students with the format of the event combining top sports and joyful student activity at the same time.

The 37th edition of the SELL Student Games are set to be held in Riga from May 20 to 22 ©Getty Images

"As an organiser, it was always interesting to engage with so many different universities, countries - even from other regions and continents - always looking to have memorable experiences.

"It is and always has been an important political event too for all participating countries, and to focus on benchmarking top examples while showing how it is possible to build the profile of the NUSF.

"Accompanying this, is tradition as an underlining pillar."

FISU director general Paulo Ferreira added that when competing at the event in Riga in 2005, he "felt the importance of these Games related to their history and longevity, but also to creating the opportunity to allow sportsmen and women to come together and enjoy what they do best".

Fifteen sports feature on the programme for the 37th edition of the SELL Games.

A total of 1,300 students from seven countries featured at the 2019 Games in Kaunas in Lithuania in 2019, with the event open to students from around the world as well as Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.