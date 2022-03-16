Billie-Jean King has vowed to "amplify the story" of double Olympic basketball gold medallist Brittney Griner as concerns continue to grow about her whereabouts and safety following her arrest and disappearance in Moscow.

Many are unhappy that too little attention has been paid to Griner’s plight since the incident.

King, a legendary tennis player who is now a prominent LGBTQ activist, has insisted on social media that "Brittney Griner has been on my mind all the time".

Meanwhile newspapers and other American media have suggested that Griner could become a "political pawn" as tension rises with Russia.

Brittney Griner has been on my mind all the time.



We must do everything in our power to amplify her story and bring her home.



Sending peace and strength to Brittney, and love to her wife and family.#WNBATwitter https://t.co/DoQ2Xk72lM — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) March 10, 2022

The American government had advised all citizens to leave Russia after the invasion of Ukraine escalated tensions.

Griner, who had been playing for Russian club UMMC Ekaterinburg during the close season of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), was detained at a Moscow airport in February when a customs service dog is said to have indicated the presence of drugs in her carry-on luggage.

Russian state media did not confirm details of the arrest until March 5th and only later identified Griner.

It was alleged that hashish oil was found in the cartridges of Griner’s vape.

Since that date, nothing has been seen or heard of Griner.

It has been reported that Griner’s agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas has been in contact with legal representation in Russia.

Griner’s situation is further complicated because she is gay and LGBTQ rights are limited within Russia.

It is still believed that the American embassy have not yet been able to make contact.

Her wife Cherelle has requested followers on the Instagram to pray for Griner.

"Your prayers and support are greatly appreciated, I love my wife wholeheartedly, so this message comes during one of the weakest moments of my life," she wrote before concluding her post with a request for privacy.

"I understand that many of you have grown to love BG over the years and have concerns and want details," she added.

"Please honour our privacy as we continue to work on getting my wife home safely."

Many have been critical of the disparity of salaries between men’s and women’s basketball which has prompted many female players to sign for Russian clubs where annual salaries are reported to exceed $1million in some cases.

Griner, a player with the WNBA club Phoenix Mercury, had been playing in Russia since 2014.



