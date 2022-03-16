Organisers of the 2023 International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Climbing and Paraclimbing World Championships in the Swiss capital Bern have launched promotional material for the event, including a new website and social media profiles.

The Championships is to serve as the first qualifier for the Paris 2024 Olympics, where sport climbing is set to make its second appearance at the Games.

A new website features information in English, French and German, while social media accounts have been set up on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

The IFSC has also created an event page for the Championships on Facebook.

Marco Scolaris, President of the ISFC, praised organisers for their early preparations in generating publicity for the event.

"The IFSC Climbing and Paraclimbing World Championships are our flagship event, held every two years, but with tickets to Paris 2024 on the line, Bern 2023 promises to be extra special," Scolaris said.

"We are glad the organisers are already so committed to the event, which can be seen in their meticulous planning, which includes building their presence online well in advance of the competition."

The Swiss Alpine Club's (SAC) managing director Daniel Marbacher claimed that these developments marked the first step towards the World Championships.

"By hosting the biggest Sport Climbing event in 2023, the SAC is making a statement for competitive sports," Marbacher said.

"The World Championships in Bern are about promoting sport climbing for people with and without disabilities.

"We are committed to ensuring that inclusion and sustainability are more than just empty words by putting them into action in every respect.

"With our new website and fresh social media presence, we look forward to kindling the first spark that will light the World Championships on fire.

"There are exciting and eventful months ahead of us before we welcome the entire climbing community back to Switzerland again after 22 years."

Sport climbing debuted at Tokyo 2020 with men's and women's combined events featuring the speed, boulder and lead disciplines.

Two medal events are set to be held in each gender at Paris 2024 - one in speed, and one under a boulder and lead format.

The sport, along with surfing and skateboarding, has also been approved for inclusion at Los Angeles 2028.

The IFSC Climbing and Paraclimbing World Championships are scheduled for August 1 to 12 at the PostFinance Arena in Bern.

The Swiss capital staved off bids from South Korea's capital Seoul and Chongqing in China to be awarded the event in November 2020.

Russia's capital Moscow held the last edition of the World Championships in September last year.