Egyptian gymnasts are hopeful of success on home soil at the Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup, which is set to begin in Cairo.

Gymnasts set to represent the host nation at the World Cup include Tokyo 2020 Olympians Zeina Sharaf and Omar Mohamed, who competed at last summer’s Games in the all-around disciplines.

Nancy Taman, who finished fourth on the vault at last year’s World Championships, and 17-year-old Jana Mahmoud, who reached the uneven bars and balance beam finals at last year’s World Cup in Doha, are also among the host contingent.

Gymnasts from 33 nations are scheduled to take part in the World Cup event, including World Cup regulars Oksana Chusovitina of Uzbekistan, Artur Davtyan of Armenia and Alexander Myakinin of Israel, are among the World Cup gold medallists from earlier this season to feature on the start list.

Ukrainians Daniela Batrona and Illia Kovtun, are also on the start list for the event in Cairo, due to begin tomorrow and run until Sunday (March 20).

Ukraine's Illia Kovtun is set to feature on the start list for the Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Cairo ©Getty Images

Kovtun shared the podium with Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak in the parallel bars competition at the World Cup in Doha, Qatar earlier this month.

Kuliak caused controversy when appearing on the podium with the letter Z on his outfit, a symbol that showed support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Kuliak is under investigation over the incident, with Kovtun saying later he felt the Russian did not compete with "dignity and sportsmanship" during the event.

The incident occurred before a ban on Russian and Belarusian gymnasts from competing at International Gymnastics Federation sanctioned events came into force, in response to the countries invasion of Ukraine.

The competition in Cairo is expected to boast the largest turnout of the year so far, with 33 countries set to be represented.