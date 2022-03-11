Momoka Muraoka clinched her third Alpine skiing gold medal of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics after a phenomenal second run in the women's sitting giant slalom.

The downhill and super-G champion was second after the first run at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre, but was more than five seconds quicker than any of her rivals on the second to triumph by more than seven.

Muraoka of Japan clocked 1min 1.76sec on her first run and 1:00.51 on the second to finish in 2:02.27.

That helped her to leapfrog China's Liu Sitong, who had to settle for silver with her time of 2:09.55.

Bronze went to Zhang Wenjing, also of the host nation, in 2:10.92.

Germany's Anna-Lena Forster was second at the halfway stage, but dropped to fourth with her total of 2:10.98.

Forster is the world champion in the sport's other four disciplines, having taken silver in the giant slalom at the World Championships earlier this year in Lillehammer.

Muraoka is the second athlete at Beijing 2022 to earn the tag of treble Paralympic gold medallist, following Norway's men's sitting Para Alpine skier Jesper Pedersen.

China's Zhang Mengqiu earned her second gold of the Games in the women's standing giant slalom, following on from victory in the super-G.

There was only 0.01sec to split Zhang and Sweden's super combined champion Ebba Årsjö after the first run.

Zhang Mengqiu of China is now the Paralympic champion in the women's standing super-G and giant slalom ©Getty Images

However, with Årsjö positioned well to put serious pressure on the home favourite, she suffered what looked a nasty crash and exited the competition.

Zhang was the only athlete who clocked less than one minute on her second run, with her attempts of 56.07 and 59.05 earning a total of 1:55.12.

That was 5.83 quicker than second-placed Mollie Jepsen of Canada.

Germany's Andrea Rothfuß placed third in 2:01.79, with eight-time Paralympic gold medallist and current giant slalom world champion Marie Bochet of France missing out on the podium in fourth.

In the women's vision impaired giant slalom, the competition was blown wide open early on when Henrieta Farkašová of Slovakia's bid for a fourth straight title came to an end as she crashed out.

Veronika Aigner of Austria, guided by sister Elisabeth Aigner, prevailed with the best times on both runs of 54.08 and 58.46 for a total of 1:52.54.

That was well clear of China's Zhu Daqing in second.

Aigner's sister Barbara, the current super-G world champion, placed third in 1:59.93.

Their sibling Johannes yesterday clinched his second gold of the Games with victory in the men's vision impaired giant slalom.

Para Alpine skiing continues tomorrow with the women's slalom events, followed by the men's slalom on the final day of Beijing 2022 on Sunday (March 13).