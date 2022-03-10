The World Athletics Championships due to be held later this year in Eugene, Oregon will be the first to feature team trophies, Oregon22 have announced.

The awards will be made to the top three nations in the all-around points table - taking a leaf out of the European Athletics book in terms of its Team Championships.

Individual athletes will score points for their country for a top-eight finish, with eight points going to the gold medallists down to one point for each eighth place finisher.

After the 49th and final event is completed at the Championships, which are due to run from July 15 to 24, the nation with the most points will be crowned "World Team Champions Oregon22", with the teams finishing in second and third also receiving trophies.

"We believe the introduction of a team dynamic will attract new fans and offer a compelling new narrative to the World Championships that will unfold over the 10 days of competition," said Sasha Spencer, the athlete and team experience director for WCH Oregon22.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe added: "For many years, our Member Federations around the world have followed our World Championships placings tables intently and used them as an internal tool to assess the depth and success of their national teams.

"But this is the first time that we will recognise the top three teams on the placings table with trophies, acknowledging their overall excellence, not just on the medal table, but across the top eight finishers in every event.

United States' 200 metres Olympic bronze medallist and world champion Noah Lyles is among elite athletes to have welcomed the idea of introducing team trophies to the World Athletics Championships ©Getty Images

"I’m sure this innovation will generate a lot of interest and competition between the leading teams and among their fans to see who will be crowned as the best track and field team in the world after ten days of thrilling action."

The Organising Committee has also announced the designation of the "Wall of Noise", a section of the recently re-built Hayward Field stadium where fans on the back stretch of the track will be encouraged to bring their loudest cheering voices.

"I think what they’re bringing to the World Championships in Eugene is a pretty cool idea that a lot of countries will appreciate," said Shaunae Miller-Uibo, the two-time Olympic 400 metres champion and multiple World Championships medallist from the Bahamas.

"I think it’s going to keep a lot of the athletes’ energy high to not only see themselves on the podium, but to also see their country bring home a trophy at the end of the Championships."

"I’m excited to hear that there will be team trophies for the countries in Eugene in 2022," said Noah Lyles, the Olympic 200 metres bronze medallist and 2019 world champion from the United States.

"It will be great to compete for the USA not just as an individual and on a relay, but part of Team USA across all events.

"And this will help us engage even more with the fans."