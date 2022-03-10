The Paris Administrative Court of Appeal has ordered the immediate halting of work on a training pool for Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Aubervilliers.

The court had last month ordered a revision of a local urban plan, following opposition over the demolition of 17 allotments as part of the project.

Work had continued at the site, with the Municipality of Aubervilliers having considered that the building permit had not been called into question by the decision.

Environmental associations opposing the demolition of the allotments, launched another challenge to the court to ensure work ceased immediately.

The court has ruled in favour of the associations.

"The decision of the Municipality of Aubervilliers not to interrupt and to continue the execution of the construction work of the nautical centre is suspended," a court decision read, Agence France-Presse reported.

The court said this requires a stop to all work at the site.

The group Gardens to Defend in Aubervilliers welcomed the decision by the court, declaring the halting of work as a "victory".

"The judge in chambers has just ruled on our appeal," the group tweeted.

"Pool work must be suspended IMMEDIATELY!!!"

Victoire !!! Le juge des référés vient de statuer sur notre recours !

Les travaux de la piscine doivent être suspendus IMMEDIATEMENT !!!

N'est-ce pas @francletkarine @aubervilliers93 😉 pic.twitter.com/GTLlvDOkkP — JAD - Jardins à défendre d'Aubervilliers (@JardinsAuber) March 9, 2022

A meeting will now reportedly be held by the Municipality of Aubervilliers, the Plaine commune and Solideo, the public body charged with overseeing Games infrastructure projects.

"The work will be stopped, we confirm this Wednesday evening in the territory," organisers said, according to Le Parisien.

"From now on, all the options will be studied, but there remains a strong determination to bring quality equipment to the inhabitants."

The project has been the subject of a long-running legal challenge.

Prior to last month’s court order, a group of activists chained themselves to machinery in an attempt to prevent work from starting at the construction site, which required police intervention.

Construction at the site was briefly suspended by the same court in September, following legal challenges from local residents and environmentalists.

The project for the pool in Aubervilliers is budgeted at €33 million (£27.6 million/$37.5 million).

The facility is expected to be made available to residents after the Games.

La Défense Arena in western Paris is set to be the main venue for aquatics events at Paris 2024.

The Paris 2024 Olympics is scheduled to unfold from July 26 to August 11, with the Paralympics set to follow from August 28 to September 8.