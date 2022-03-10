The women's Alpine Ski World Cup circuit heads to Åre for giant slalom and slalom races, which on the face of it gives Mikaela Shiffrin a good opportunity to increase her overall lead.

The American is 117 points ahead of defending champion Petra Vlhová in the standings, with only six races remaining.

Second- and fourth-place finishes in super-G and giant slalom contests, respectively, in Lenzerheide last weekend moved Shiffrin clear at the top of the standings, and helped alleviate some of the disappointment of the Beijing 2022.

Shiffrin did not win a medal at the Winter Olympics, thrice skiing out, whereas Slovakia's Vlhová won the slalom gold medal.

Vlhová has that to fall back on, as well as fond memories of this venue, for confidence.

The 26-year-old, who is exactly three months young than Shiffrin, won giant slalom gold and slalom bronze when Åre staged the Alpine World Ski championships in 2019.

Petra Vlhová is the new Olympic slalom champion ©Getty Images

A giant slalom race is scheduled tomorrow, before the slalom contest on Saturday (March 12).

Shiffrin turns 27 the following day.

Sara Hector is the leading hope for Sweden, the host nation.

Hector leads this season's giant slalom standings and also won an Olympic gold medal in the discipline last month.

Vlhová has an unassailable lead in the slalom standings, but the overall crystal globe will be occupying her thoughts.