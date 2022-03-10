Jessica Berman has been announced as the next commissioner of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), with the official set to take up her post next month.

Berman will join the NWSL after two-and-a-half years as deputy commissioner and executive vice-president of business affairs at the National Lacrosse League.

Her responsibilities included overseeing team services, operations, marketing and communications, broadcast and content, community engagement, human resources, and league governance.

Berman had previously spent 13 years working with the National Hockey League (NHL), first serving as vice-president and deputy general counsel, before becoming vice-president of community development, culture and growth and executive director of the NHL Foundation.

As deputy general counsel she was involved in collective bargaining negotiations and helped to create the NHL's labour strategy during the 2012 talks.

"I’m honoured to be the next commissioner of the NWSL and grateful to the owners for their confidence in me," said Berman.

"Working on behalf of, and in partnership with, our players is my number one priority.

"Having been involved in professional sports for many years, I know how critically important a genuine partnership with players is for us all to be successful and continue to grow.

"The successful conclusion of the league’s first-ever CBA [collective bargaining agreement] with our players is the perfect foundation from which to build that partnership, and I am grateful for Marla Messing’s leadership in getting that done."

Berman is set to begin her four-year term on April 20.

The NWSL says Berman will oversee all operations of the league with a focus on supporting players on and off the pitch.

She will also be tasked with working with NWSL clubs to continue to build the league’s audience and collaborating with NWSL partners to create the most engaging and entertaining fan experience.

The NWSL Board of Governors, the Players’ Commissioner Search Committee and executive search firm James and Company worked on the appointment of Berman.

Interim chief executive Messing will continue in her position until May 31.

The NWSL say this will ensure a smooth handover.

Messing, who helped Los Angeles secure the hosting rights for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, joined the league in October 2021.

Her appointment came after the toppling of the NWSL’s former leadership, including the resignation of commissioner Lisa Baird.

Marla Messing has served as the NWSL's interim chief executive since October ©Getty Images

The NWSL was plunged into crisis in the wake of allegations of sexual coercion made by two former players against English coach Paul Riley.

Riley was sacked by the North Carolina Courage and suspended by US Soccer following a report in The Athletic, which included former NWSL players Sinead Farrelly and Meleana Shim speaking out against him.

Baird, the former chief marketing officer at the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, quit amid claims the league knew about the allegations against Riley long before it publicly acknowledged them.

Riley denies wrongdoing.

The NWSL said Messing negotiated and launched a joint investigation with the NWSL Players Association and resolved the Washington Spirit ownership situation, with the club sold for a record $35 million.

Messing was also credited for completing the league’s first-ever CBA and restoring confidence in the NWSL.