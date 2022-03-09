Plans are underway to clear one of Brisbane’s biggest travel bottlenecks in time for the Australian city to host the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Two options have been put forward by the Federal and Queensland Governments to replace the rail crossing on Boundary Road at Coopers Plain, the Brisbane Times reported.

The Governments are acting on the need to improve safety, support urban growth and improve traffic and train movements ahead of Brisbane 2032.

After 25 years of Inter-Government negotiations over replacing the crossing, Boundary Road will be lifted over the rail line just south of the train station, with the Queensland Government matching the AUD$73 million (£40million/€49million) promised to the project by Central Government.

The first Boundary Road overpass option rises twice: over the Beenleigh and Gold Coast rail line, then Orange Grove Road.

Artist impression of the second option being proposed to modify Brisbane's road/rail bottleneck in time for the hosting of the 2032 Games ©Queensland Government

The second option also rises twice but has Orange Grove Road lifted to a raised T-intersection with Boundary Road and controlled by traffic lights.

"This project will remove the current rail level crossing, which we know is one of south-east Queensland’s most congested," Federal Urban Infrastructure Minister Paul Fletcher said.

Queensland Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey revealed the state had negotiated the two options after talks with Brisbane City Council and Queensland Rail.

"We want it done right," Bailey said.

Local people are invited to have their say on the two options until April 24 via Queensland’s Department of Transport and Main Roads website.