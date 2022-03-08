The World Taekwondo Council member, Margaret Elizabeth Binga of Nigeria, has urged more women to take leadership positions in taekwondo on International Women’s Day.

Being one of the most outstanding female taekwondo leaders, she believes female representation within Board members is indispensable.

"When women become leaders they provide a different set of skills, imaginative perspective, structural and cultural differences that drive effective solutions in bringing a creative standpoint, a new sense of awareness which will also follow to unplug the final details that may go unseen from the naked eye," Binga added.

World Taekwondo has been working hard to increase the participation of women within the federation as well as the Member National Associations.

In order to increase the number of female leaders in greater positions, she mentioned the election requirements should be "flexible" to integrate them and mental abuse from men should definitely be demoralised.

Additionally, sports-based leadership and personal development programmes should be provided to help women leaders build confidence and achieve ambition.

"It’s very important because women are able to make bold and wise decisions as leaders," Binga said.









"They boost team work across the organisation and help in the implementation of new culture within the Board.

"At the same time, they need support to step forward and overcome the habit holding them back."

During her career path, she received the Best Female Referee award at the Egypt Open in recognition of her great performance as an international referee.

Binga won consecutive African Games at Johannesburg 1999 and Abuja 2003.

She also represented Nigeria at the World Championships and 2004 Olympic qualifiers and won a total of 45 national gold medals as an athlete.

Great progress has been made so far, but Binga aims to continue inspiring and motivating young women athletes to match world standards and get more female representation in taekwondo.

"No matter the odds they should believe in themselves! Rise up to the challenge and contribute to humanity," she concluded.

The sport of taekwondo creates a safe space and provides access to sport for both women and girls of all ages.