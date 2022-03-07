ITF once more using kveeq to aid media coverage of Billie Jean King Cup

Digital platform kveeq has earned a glowing review from the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and is set to be utilised during the Billie Jean King Cup this year.

The platform offers a virtual mixed zone to connect media members, event organisers and athletes - a particularly useful function during the coronavirus pandemic.

Multiple encrypted live streams, file sharing, chat or face-to-face interactions and the placing of banners for marketing purposes are among other features of kveeq, an SPR media service.

For the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in 2021, kveeq has been described as a "game-changer, allowing four times as many media to report on the event," by ITF communications director Heather Bowler.

Following its successful use in Prague, kveeq will be called into action again when qualifiers are played next month.

Nine matches are scheduled to be played across nine different venues - although a replacement team will be needed now Belarus are banned in the wake of the country assisting Russia's invasion of Ukraine - and kveeq will be used to supply streams and further information to media organisations.

The matches are due to be played on April 15 and 16.

Digital platform kveeq will be used again by organisers of the Billie Jean King Cup ©kveeq

"An additional, vital benefit of the kveeq platform is that it allows media to cover multiple events taking place at the same time in different locations, whether media are on site at one venue or working remotely," Bowler said.

"We will using the platform once again at April’s Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers, being hosted in nine locations in four continents.

"The platform will include live streams from all nine events, alongside all the other information needed, and we believe this will increase the international reach of our competition."

According to kveeq, 80 online press conferences were streamed, 187 press releases and statistics published, 87 videos produced and 106 rights-free images shared via the platform across the 2021 Billie Jean King Cup Finals.