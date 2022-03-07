Proposal made for sports medicine department to be established as part of Accra 2023 legacy

A proposal has been made for a sports medicine department to be established in a university complex as part of the legacy of next year's African Games in Ghana.

The suggestion has been made by the Medical and Anti-Doping Sub-Committee of the Accra 2023 Organising Committee.

The concept would form part of wider development, with a proposal having been made to establish a university dedicated to running university sport programmes.

"It is absolutely impossible not to have the University of Sports for Development without a sports medicine department," said Prince Pambo, Medical and Anti-Doping Sub-Committee vice-president.

"We have already identified areas at Borteyman where at the end of everything, there will be [centres] for running a sports and exercise medicine clinic both for academics and also for treating injuries.

"The highest point for us for Accra 2023 is the legacy we are going to leave behind for the country which is the University of Sports for Development.

"So for us, the only thing we can all look up to is the sports medical facility within the sports university.

"It is the greatest thing and that gives a lot of us joy.

"If we have to tap in our already existing global network to bring in faculty to help with teaching and other sponsorship programmes, we are ready to do that for the country."

Members of the Medical and Anti-Doping Sub-Committee visited construction projects last month ©Accra 2023

Pambo made the comment as members of the Anti-Doping Sub-Committee visited locations in the Accra suburbs of Borteyman and Legon last month.

Borteyman is expected to house the University of Sports for Development.

A new sports complex in the Borteyman area is currently under construction, with all indoor sports due to be held at the facility.

The complex will also include a swimming centre and tennis courts.

The latest visit to the construction site saw officials make recommendations to contractors.

Next year’s African Games are expected to take place in August.

It will be the first time Ghana has hosted the continental event.

An Accra 2023 logo and eagle mascot, named ɔkɔdeɛ, were launched in late 2021 and a 23-sport programme has been announced.