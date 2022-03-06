Southeast Asian Games set to go ahead, despite soaring COVID-19 numbers in Vietnam

The 31st Southeast Asian Games is set to go ahead as planned, organisers have announced, despite a recent massive upsurge in COVID-19 cases in host country Vietnam.

Vietnamese capital Hanoi is due to be the main venue alongside 11 neighbouring localities including Quang Ninh, Phu Tho and Bac Ninh for the event due to take place from May 12 to 23.

It had originally been scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 2 last year but was postponed until May due to the coronavirus.

Strict anti-COVID-19 protocols are set to be adopted by organisers in Vietnam and participating countries will be expected to follow the rules, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Pham Anh Tuan said.

More than 7,000 athletes from 11 countries are expected to compete in the Games.

Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Pham Anh Tuan has announced that the Southeast Asian Games will go ahead in May as planned ©Hanoi 2021

The Games is due to feature 40 sports with 526 events, but competitions are expected to be held with limited or no spectators.

Vietnam has been witnessing a resurgence in COVID-19 infections over recent weeks, with the situation most severe in the country's northern regions.

More than 175,000 cases were recorded in the country on Saturday (March 3), bringing the total number of cases to 4.2 million with over 40,000 deaths.

Vietnam, set to host the event for the second time since 2003, has targeted topping the medal tally this year, said the country's National Sports Administration.

In the previous edition in 2019, the country finished second with 98 gold, 85 silver and 105 bronze medals, just behind host nation the Philippines.