World number one Daniil Medvedev and Olympic silver medallist Karen Khachanov have removed the Russian flag from their Instagram accounts as they face competing as neutrals after the International Tennis Federation (ITF) spared players from the nation of exclusion from events in light of the war in Ukraine.

The International Skating Union, International Ski Federation and International Canoe Federation are among a long list of worldwide governing bodies that have banned athletes from Russia and Belarus from its competitions due to the two countries' involvement in the Ukraine invasion.

While the ITF has barred Russian and Belarusian players from playing under the name or flag of their country, they have allowed them to participate on the tour and at Grand Slams.

Following the move by the ITF, Medvedev and Khachanov have deleted the Russian flag on their Instagram accounts, but it remains on their Twitter profiles.

US Open champion Medvedev moved to the top of the world rankings this week after reaching the final of the Australian Open, while world number 25 Khachanov secured silver at last year’s Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The ITF suspended the Russian Tennis Federation and Belarus Tennis Federation membership and withdrew their entries from all affiliated international team competitions "until further notice".

A decision was also made by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) to suspend the men’s and women’s event, scheduled to be held in Russian capital Moscow in October.

The new world No. 1 tennis player Daniil Medvedev of Russia – the first player other than Djokovic, Federer, Nadal, or Murray to get to No. 1 since February 2004 – has deleted the Russian flag from his Instagram profile. pic.twitter.com/rhHtCk0aYJ — Kimberly Givant (@KimberlyGivant) March 3, 2022

The ITF, WTA and ATP jointly agreed on the sanctions that were outlined on Tuesday (March 1).

"Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine, and we commend the many tennis players who have spoken out and taken action against this unacceptable act of aggression," the statement read.

"We echo their calls for the violence to end and peace to return."

Olympic bronze medallist and world number 15 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine had initially pulled out of a match against Russia's Anastasia Potapova at the Monterrey Open in Mexico before performing a U-turn after the statement from tennis' international governing bodies.

The presence of Russian players on the tour continues to cause a stir with Ukrainian-born Eva Lys, who represents Germany, accusing them of making fun of the war at an ITF event in Kazakhstan this week.

Ukrainian Elina Svitolina refused to play Russian Anastasia Potapova before reversing her decision after the ITF, ATP and WTA put out a joint statement, claiming they stood united in condemnation of Russia’s actions ©Getty Images

Lys said that her grandparents had moved to Poland following a three-day journey after fleeing Ukraine.

"Many Russian players who are here show disrespect to those affected by the Ukraine war," Lys told Eurosport Deutschland.

"They laugh about it, make fun of it, some demonstratively put on tracksuits in the Russian national colors.

"It is all the more important that we spread widely what is really happening there."

Lys praised the ITF, WTA and ATP for taking swift action, insisting banning Russian teams will "send a crystal-clear message".

"I think it's good that flags or the reference to Russia are removed in tennis, but the individual professionals are allowed to play," added Lys.

Russian world number seven Andrey Rublev has called on the country’s Government to cease its attack on Ukraine, writing "No war please" on a camera after progressing to the Dubai Tennis Championships final last week.

Medveded has also spoken out against the invasion, adding: "By being a tennis player, I want to promote peace all over the world".