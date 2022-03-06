World number one Ko Jin-young rattled in five birdies in the final six holes to complete a remarkable comeback to clinch the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore.

The South Korean landed a birdie on the last hole to seal a dramatic two-shot triumph, finishing on 17 under at the Sentosa Golf Club Tanjong Course.

Ko’s chances of victory looked faint when she bogeyed the 12th hole, but she then put together a stunning final surge to usurp compatriot Lee Jeong-eun who cracked under pressure.

Lee was the joint leader going into the 18th only to produce a double bogey as Ko seized her opportunity to add another trophy to her cabinet.

"When I bogeyed at the 12th hole, I was angry with myself," said Ko.

"I told myself I needed to make as many birdies as possible.

"Getting one on the next hole was important, and I got lucky on the next few holes.

"I told myself that I had to make a birdie at the last hole, because I didn't want to go into a playoff with a great player like Jeong-eun.

"It's great that I managed to do so and win."

Lee Jeong-eun led the way before crumbling on the final green as Ko Jin-young swooped to take the title ©Getty Images

Ko has now won six of the past 10 Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) events, strengthening her position at the top of the world rankings.

Her six-under-par 66 on the final day in Singapore also sets a new LPGA Tour all-time record for most consecutive rounds in the 60s with 15, surpassing Sweden’s Annika Sörenstam - who leads the International Golf Federation - and South Korea’s Ryu So-yeon.

South Korea’s Chun In-gee was the overnight Women’s World Championship leader as she aimed to secure her first LPGA title in almost four years.

She maintained the lead in the early stages before finishing joint second on 15 under along with Australian Lee Min-jee who carded a nine-under-par 63.

Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul started strongly with five birdies in the first seven holes but her title charge ended with a bogey on the penultimate hole as she finished tied for fourth on 14 under with Lee.