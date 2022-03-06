Khanty-Mansiysk is now the favourite to host Russia and Belarus' Para winter sports replacement event after they were banished from Beijing 2022 following the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko has instructed the country's Ministry of Sports and Ministry of Finance to work with the region's Government on the feasibility of staging it in the city.

"We have everything necessary to organise fair and bright competitions for Paralympic athletes in all sports presented in the programme of the Games in Beijing," Chernyshenko said, as reported by Russian state-run news agency TASS.

"Sports results will be recorded at the tournament in Khanty-Mansiysk, records will be celebrated, and medals to winners and prize-winners.

"Athletes should not be deprived of the sports festival for which they have been preparing for several years.

"It is also necessary to maintain the amount of remuneration for winners and prize-winners, as planned at the end of the Games in Beijing - RUB 4 million (£31,000/$41,000/€38,000) for a gold medal, RUB 2.5 million (£19,000/$26,000/€23,000) for silver and RUB 1.7 million (£13,000/$17,000/€16,000) for bronze, as well as payments to coaches and specialists, it is important that the competition will be held with the Russian flag and anthem and in an atmosphere of full support."

Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin feels it is essential to host this breakaway event to give the countries' athletes a chance to compete after what he considers to be an unjust exclusion.

Discussions are said to be taking place among Government officials for Khanty-Mansiysk to stage a Beijing 2022 Paralympics replacement event for Russian and Belarusian athletes ©Getty Images

"It was fundamentally important for us to organise these competitions for our Paralympic athletes, with regard to the Russian Paralympic team, an absolutely unfair decision was made to remove them from the Paralympic Games," Matytsin said, as reported by TASS.

"Russian athletes have been preparing and training for a long time, overcoming all obstacles on the way to their dream and now they will be able to demonstrate to the whole world, in what excellent shape they are and what high results they achieve in a fair fight, we believe that sport should always be a symbol of friendship and unity.

"I am sure that the competitions in Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug will be held at the highest level."

Russia and Belarus' teams for Beijing 2022 were initially set to compete as neutrals under the Paralympic flag, despite the ongoing attack on Ukraine.

However, just a day after making that call and a day before the Opening Ceremony, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) decided on a stunning about-turn and ruled that they would be completely barred from the Games.

IPC President Andrew Parsons said the decision was made as several nations were "likely to withdraw" if Russians and Belarusians could compete as neutrals, stating there would not be a "viable Games".

The new event was originally touted to take place in Sochi, host of the 2014 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Khanty-Mansiysk regularly hosts International Biathlon Union (IBU) World Cup events while cross-country skiing and ice hockey has also been staged in the city.