Asia Triathlon President Justin Sukwon Park has been banned for two years by World Triathlon over the handling of allegations made by South Korean triathlete Choi Suk-hyeon who committed suicide after being subjected to years of physical and verbal abuse by her coach and teammates.

A World Triathlon tribunal ruled that Park of South Korea had violated the organisation’s safeguarding policy and code of ethics, handing him a two-year ban and fining him $1,000 (£750/€900).

Choi, a bronze medallist in the junior event at the 2015 Asian Triathlon Championships, took her own life at the age of 22 in June 2020.

Kim Kyu-bong, who coached at the Gyeongju City Hall triathlon club, was sentenced in January last year to seven years in prison for the physical abuse of Choi.

Team captain Jang Yun-jung, who took mixed relay silver at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, was jailed for four years and team mate Kim Do-hwan was given a suspended prison sentence of 18 months for physical and verbal abuse of Choi.

Ahn Joo-hyeon, a former team physical therapist, was sentenced to eight years in prison and fined KRW 10 million (£6,200/$8,200/€7,500) for sexually and physically assaulting Choi.

Coach Kim and Jang had been banned for life and Kim Do-hwan suspended for 10 years by the Korean Triathlon Federation (KTF) following investigations by the Korean Sports and Olympic Committee Clean Sports Center (KSOC CSC).

Park was President of the KTF at the time when allegations of harassment and abuse were made by Choi and is head of Asia Triathlon.

He appeared in front of a World Triathlon tribunal after being charged with violating its safeguarding policy and code of ethics.

South Korean triathlete Choi Suk-hyeon took her own life after enduring years of physical and emotional abuse ©ITU

The panel noted that KTF secretary general Lee Jae-keun and KTF business operations manager Ki Woo-kyong had been made aware on February 12 2020 that Choi’s father had filed a report with both the Gyeongju City Hall and the Gyeongju police against coach Kim, alleging that his daughter had been the subject of harassment and abuse when she was a member of the team.

The reports documented years of physical assaults, and verbal and psychological abuse suffered by Choi at the hands of coach Kim, two senior teammates and the team’s physical therapist.

After receiving the reports, Lee and Ki both called for an investigation into the matter with the former contacting coach Kim who denied the allegations, but the panel found that no attempt had been made to contact Choi either to confirm the claims or find out about her wellbeing or provide support.

Park contests that he was informed at the time that no further action should be taken by the KTF after Gyeongju police launched a criminal investigation into coach Kim’s conduct.

Choi filed a complaint containing detailed allegations of harassment and abuse with the KSOC CSC in April 2020 before Lee and Ki met with officials from the organisation to discuss how the case should be investigated.

The KSOC CSC and KTF investigation was hit by delays with Park citing COVID-19 and lack of co-operation by the alleged offenders as the reason for the slow progress.

Asian Games bronze medallist Jang Yun-jung was sentenced to four years in prison for physical and verbal abuse of Choi ©Getty Images

According to the Sports Ministry Findings, KTF Sports Fairness Committee chair Young Ju Ahn said the matter could be dealt with by the National Federation after Choi launched a petition, demanding the organisation take disciplinary action.

It was found that KTF deputy secretary general Jeon Yong-hu recommended that the organisation should not take independent action but refer Choi’s petition back to the KSOC CSC.

"There is no evidence before this panel of any intervention by Mr Park for the KTF to now undertake its own investigation, rather than refer Ms Choi’s petition back to the KSOC CSC, notwithstanding the KTF Sports Fairness Committee’s finding that the KTF was able to carry out its own investigation," the tribunal document read.

After Choi’s death, Park resigned as President of the KTF and Executive Board member of the KSOC but decided to remain as head of the Asia Triathlon and Executive Board member of World Triathlon.

Park is also member of World Triathlon’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Commission and Development Commission.

At the tribunal hearing last month, the panel ruled that the KTW, under the leadership of Park, failed to immediately inform World Triathlon’s lead welfare officers of any reported cases of harassment and abuse until after Choi’s death and had committed "multiple serious violations, which warrant the imposition of a severe sanction".

Park was suspended from "any office and from taking part in any triathlon-related activity within World Triathlon and its members for the period of two years from the date of this decision".