Chinese television stations are refusing to air English top-flight football matches this weekend after the Premier League pledged to display a show of solidarity with Ukraine.

According to reports broadcasters in China have pulled Premier League coverage over the planned support of Ukraine which is being invaded by Russian troops.

China, which is currently staging the Winter Paralympics, is a close political ally of Russia.

A "moment of reflection and solidarity" is set to be held before the start of all Premier League fixtures, while club captains are due to wear armbands in Ukraine’s national colours of blue and yellow and the message "Football Stands Together" is expected to be displayed on stadium screens.

"The Premier League and our clubs wholeheartedly reject Russia's actions and will be showing support for the people of Ukraine at all matches this weekend," a statement from the Premier League read.

"We call for peace and our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted."

IQIYI Sports is the Premier League’s Chinese broadcast partner, replacing PPTV whose contract collapsed last year.

Aston Villa fans hold up a Ukraine flag before their side's match against Southampton ©Getty Images

It is not the first time China has not broadcast the Premier League having refused to show an Arsenal match in 2019 after Germany's Mesut Özil spoke out against the country’s treatment of the Uyghur population.

There have also been reports the Chinese state broadcaster CCTV did not translate part of International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons' speech at yesterday’s Opening Ceremony of the Winter Paralympics.

A video appeared to show the translation over Parsons' voice being brought to a halt after the Brazilian official had insisted that the Olympic Truce "must be respected and observed not violated."

The IPC said it "has asked for an official response from CCTV."

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony after accepting an invitation from his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

China's Foreign Ministry has denied a New York Times report claiming it had asked Russia to delay its invasion until after the Games, branding it as "despicable."

Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from competing as neutrals at Beijing 2022 after the IPC performed a U-turn amid threats of boycotts from other participating nations.