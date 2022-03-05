Bubka insists "Ukraine will win" after declaring love for country

Sergey Bubka has claimed that "Ukraine will win" after the country was invaded by Russia.

The 1988 Olympic pole vault gold medallist is now the President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine (NOCU), a member of the International Olympic Committee and vice-president of World Athletics.

"I love my Ukraine with all my heart," Bubka posted in a message in Ukrainian on Twitter.

"Under its flag, I received the highest honors (sic).

"We will win!"

The 58-year-old Bubka, who set 35 world records during his career, mostly while competing for the Soviet Union, has been mandated by Thomas Bach, President of the IOC, to coordinate humanitarian aid from the Olympic Movement to Ukraine.

"My dear Ukrainians, the Olympic family is not indifferent to our pain," Bubka wrote on Twitter.

"Like any Ukrainian, I can’t sleep.

"I will defend our country with all the means at my disposal, using all my international connections."

"War must end, peace and humanity must prevail."

Earlier this week, the NOCU handed over sets of shoes, clothes, and warm articles to the Department of State Protection of Ukraine, which is currently providing protection of strategic facilities and state authorities as the country is overrun by Russian armed forces.

"Many thanks to all those who selflessly and confidently defend our country from the aggressor," Bubka, born in Luhansk, part of a Ukrainian breakaway state, established in 2014 by pro-Russian separatists, said.

"I am convinced that the unity and strength of the Ukrainian nation will lead our powerful Independent State to victory!

"Take care of yourself and your loved ones.

"I wish you peace and peaceful sky above your heads."

Mariia Bulatova, vice-president of the NOCU, thanked the Olympic community for its support.

"We are not forgotten," she said.

"We are receiving offers for places to stay for athletes who have left our beloved country and we are receiving donations.

"The Olympic world is with us in full solidarity."