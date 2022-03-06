Ragnhild Myklebust, the most-decorated Winter Paralympian in history, was "disappointed" by the International Paralympic Committee’s initial refusal to ban Russian and Belarus athletes from Beijing 2022 - and "glad" to see the U-turn.

The IPC’s original decision to allow Russian and Belarus athletes to compete neutrally at the Games that opened on Friday - after the International Olympic Committee had recommended that athletes and officials from those two countries should be banned from all international events - was reversed the next day.

"Of course they should do it," the 79-year-old Norwegian, who won 27 medals, 22 of them gold, between 1988 and 2002 and was last month honoured as one of the first two Para-athletes to earn the PLY post-nominal letters after their name told insidethegames.

"It’s not different between the Paralympics and the Olympics.

"I was not surprised when the IPC didn’t ban the Russian and Belarus athletes, but I was disappointed.

"I am so glad they changed their position.

"If they had said they could compete I think all the other countries would have said: 'We are not.'"

The IPC shift was indeed forced by multiple National Paralympic Committees threatening a boycott.

The IPC President Andrew Parsons said nations were "likely to withdraw" if the two teams were not pulled, stating there would not be a "viable Games".

Myklebust, who retired aged 58 after winning five golds at the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Games, her fifth Winter Olympics, will be watching the Beijing 2022 Games with keen interest on TV from her home in Oslo.

She is keeping her fingers crossed in particular for the chances of her compatriots Vilde Nilsen and Hakon Olsrud in the cross-country skiing in which she won 16 of her gold medals.

