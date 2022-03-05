Cate Campbell has been elected to chair the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) Athletes' Commission, with Ken Wallace voted deputy chair.

The four-time Olympic champion was chosen by her peers to follow Scott Kneller, whose term on the Athletes' Commission expired after the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

"This is an absolute privilege, particularly when Olympic sport in Australia faces the great opportunities presented over the next decade ahead of Brisbane 2032," Campbell, who had been the deputy chair, said.

"In my time on the AOC Athletes' Commission, I have learned so much from Steve Hooker and more recently Scott, in how to listen to my fellow Olympians and the importance of the Olympic athlete voice in providing advice to the AOC that can really make a difference.

"My thanks to both Steve and Scott for showing us what's possible.

"We have seen ideas turn into action in that time and the success we have enjoyed in Tokyo and now in Beijing reflects that athlete input."

Indigenous reconciliation and sustainability were highlighted by Campbell as areas where the Athletes' Commission can "play a huge role" in driving positive change.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander representation on the Athletes' Commission is now guaranteed under the AOC Constitution - boxer Alex Winwood is the first indigenous athlete on the panel, and the AOC is promising to appoint a second.

Ken Wallace was voted deputy chair of the AOC Athletes' Commission ©Getty Images

Campbell has competed in swimming at each of the last four Summer Olympic Games, winning medals at each.

Campbell won women's 4x100 metres freestyle relay gold medals at London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, plus a women's 4x100m medley relay title in Japan.

"Cate's service on the AOC Athletes' Commission over the past nine years has been exemplary, particularly in recent times," AOC President John Coates observed.

"The leadership she displayed during the great difficulties of the COVID lockdowns was inspirational."

Wallace has also sat on the Athletes' Commission since 2012.

The kayak sprinter is a three-time Olympian and three-time Olympic medallist.

There are presently 10 members of the Athletes' Commission, after skiers Brodie Summers and Greta Small were voted onto the body during Beijing 2022.

Canoeist Jess Fox, hockey players Andrew Charter and Rachael Lynch, water polo's Rowie Webster and rower Cameron Girdlestone complete the Athletes' Commission.



