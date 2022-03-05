Henrieta Farkašová of Slovakia won the first gold medal of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics, triumphing by more than two seconds in the women's vision impaired downhill.

The 35-year-old, who entered the Games as the back-to-back defending champion in the downhill, completed the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre course in 1min 19.50sec.

China's Zhu Daqing was second, 2.25sec back, to earn the host nation's first medal of these Paralympics.

Millie Knight from Britain completed the podium, 3.70 off Farkašová's pace.

Farkašová, who was guided by Martin Motyka, is now a 10-time Paralympic champion and has won gold medals at each of the last four Winter Paralympics.

More follows.