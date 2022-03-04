UEFA has banned Belarusian teams from playing matches at home and will need to find neutral venues to play behind closed doors fixtures following the country’s role in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The sanction does not go as far as the outright ban they have imposed on Russia alongside FIFA.

The Belarusian Government has aided Russia in their attack by allowing Russian troops to enter northern Ukraine through its border.

The Ukrainian authorities alleged that Belarusian troops had entered the country, but the United States said there was "no indication" the claim was true.

UEFA also left the door open to review their decision in the future, adding: "The UEFA Executive Committee will convene further extraordinary meetings, on a regular ongoing basis where required, to reassess the legal and factual situation as it evolves.''

While Belarus do not have any teams left in the club continental competitions, the national team is expected to play a friendly against Bahrain this month.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, right, has helped his ally Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine ©Getty Images

Belarus is also due to begin its Nations League campaign in June.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended on Monday (February 28) that athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus should be banned from international sporting events.

The organisation said the declaration to ban the countries from sporting competitions for the actions of a Government was an exceptional circumstance.

In their view, they made the decision to "protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all participants."

The United Nations estimate that over a million people have fled the country, in addition to the hundreds that have died since the Russian invasion begun.

Countless sporting governing bodies and federations have banned Russia and Belarus from their competitions until further notice in retaliation to the attack.