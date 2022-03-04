Cricket legend Warne dies at the age of 52

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne has died at the age of 52 years old due to a suspected heart attack.

The former captain of the Australian one day international team and commentator was reported dead by Fox, on the Thai island of Koh Samui.

Warne is regarded as one of the greatest bowlers in cricket history.

His national team career spanned from 1992 until 2007, with his last test match coming against England.

The bowler's top achievement during his international career was winning the 1999 Cricket World Cup, in which he was named man of the match during the final.

He also recorded a test hat-trick - scoring three wickets consecutively in a match - in 1994 against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Tributes poured in on social media, paying respects to the bowler.

It’s going to take a long time to get over this loss. Legendary #ShaneWarne is not with us anymore. pic.twitter.com/r3GGYVvuG2 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 4, 2022

"I am deeply saddened to learn that he's no longer with us," said former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, who became the first to record a bowl at 100 miles per hour.

"One of the finest cricketers, one of the best human beings that I ever came across."

Former Indian cricket captain Ajinkya Rahane was another to praise the late Australian.

"Shocked to hear about Shane Warne's departure," said Rahane.

"Shared some wonderful years with him during the start of my career.

"Rest in peace, legend!"

Warne's final tweet came hours before his death was announced, as he sent condolences to the family of former Australian wicketkeeper Rod Marsh, who had died earlier that day.

Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate❤️ — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 4, 2022

Warne retired from first-class cricket in March 2008 and had a five-year Twenty20 career before calling time on his playing days in 2013.

He notably tested positive for a diuretic which he claimed was a "fluid tablet" after taking prescription drug moduretic, for which he was given a one-year ban for, on the eve of the 2003 Cricket World Cup.

He was inducted into the International Cricket Council Hall of Fame in 2013, a year after being welcomed into the Cricket Hall of Fame by Cricket Australia.