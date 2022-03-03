United States flagbearer for Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics Opening Ceremony learns news from her husband

The United States flag will be carried by Alpine skiers Danelle Umstead and Tyler Carter at the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics tomorrow.

Three-times bronze medallist Umstead, who is visually impaired, was given the news by her husband Rob who acted as her guide at her three previous Paralympics and will do so again at these Games.

He will also be at her side for the Opening Ceremony.

"They did a beautiful thing, and they had my husband tell me," Umstead said.

"Everything I have done, he has been by my side."

Aged 50, Umstead has insisted these will be her last Games.

She took part in "Dancing with the Stars" in 2018 but was sidelined in 2019 with a multiple sclerosis relapse.

She also suffered a broken tibia and fibula in a training accident in 2020.

She will be joined by Tyler Carter who had his right leg amputated below the knee as a result of a birth defect.

He is set to compete in his third and final Games.

"I called my dad right away when I found out, and he was over the moon excited," Carter said.

"I was crying when I was telling him, This is a really cool way to end my athletic career and Games experience.

"Getting to carry the flag alongside Danelle is a huge honour.

"I lived with her for a few months when I was young in my career.

"She mentored me, and we became best friends,

"To be able to walk alongside her and represent our whole country and the team, I can’t think of anyone better to be sharing that moment with."